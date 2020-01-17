Charlottesville nonprofits collecting shoes for homeless

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville nonprofits are teaming up once again to get shoes on the feet of the city’s homeless.
The Salvation Army and Charlottesville Podiatry Association are partnering to put on the Let Someone Fill Your Shoes campaign. The campaign is geared toward helping the homeless and less fortunate during the cold months.
Some foot problems are associated with the cold weather and providing shoes is one way to reduce risks.
“Shoes are obviously very important, especially in the colder months. It’s good to have something covering your feet, but also something that’s newer cleaner more supportive,” Organizer Bryan Synder said. “It just prevents health issues down the road.”
The shoe drive has provided more than 100,000 pairs of shoes over the course of more than 20 years.
The shoes will be handed out at the Salvation Army on February 8.
