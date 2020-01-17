Back to reality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure has delivered a return to more seasonal conditions for today. Plenty of sunshine will blanket central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley with calmer wind compared to yesterday. Clouds will increase tonight, ahead of our next weather maker. A light mix of snow and sleet will advance across the area Saturday morning. As warmer air works in, we will see a gradual warm up resulting in mainly showers by afternoon. As the system pulls away, skies will clear by Sunday, with above normal temperatures. Another colder shot of air will advance across the region early next week, delivering below normal conditions. Next week looks tranquil, with a gradual warm up by next Thursday. Bundle Up !