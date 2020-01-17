ARS Treatment Centers opens first office-based opioid treatment facility in Charlottesville, eighth in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Albemarle County have a new resource to treat opioid use. An ARS Treatment Center just opened and workers there are ready to help out.
This is the company's eighth facility in Virginia and it will provide critical treatment services to combat the opioid crisis and strengthen communities. The Rio Road Center will see patients by appointment only.
Once someone arrives, they will meet with a coordinator, a counselor and a physician who will all help them in the recovery process, however long it takes.
"The Virginia statistics according to the department of health just in the last year, 2019, there were close to 9800 opioid deaths due to overdose and so it's important that we locate ourselves in each city so we can provide the community with the help that they need,” ARS Regional Manager Tracey Seege said.
ARS accepts Medicaid and most major commercial insurance plans. ARS facilities serve thousands of people in 10 different states.
ARS Treatment Centers Press Release:
The Charlottesville facility is the company's eighth location in Virginia. In total, ARS operates more than 60 OBOT facilities in five states.
“Our new treatment center in Charlottesville represents our continued commitment to provide Virginians with access to proven treatment methods in the battle against opioid addiction,” said Brett McGennis, COO of ARS Treatment Centers. “As the ARS team ramps up its efforts in Virginia, barriers preventing patients from accessing quality treatment services are falling and that is great news for individuals, families and our communities.”
Patients seeking treatment services should call (866) 866-9277 to schedule an appointment.
There are currently several job openings for qualified medical professionals at ARS facilities throughout Virginia. Interested applicants can review open positions and apply HERE.
To learn more about ARS Treatment Centers resources, visit www.arstreatmentcenters.com
