Winter’s Cold Returns. Dry Friday. Saturday Wintry Mix to Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Cold making a return. Colder air and gusty winds at times will continue tonight, as Arctic high pressure builds to our north. Overnight lows in the 20s and wind chills in the 10s.
Sharply colder Friday with sunshine, less wind, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. This cold air will set the stage for the next storm system moving eastward, to bring us some wintry weather and then some rain. At this time, the storm may impact us with a period of snow, sleet Saturday morning. Some light accumulation possible. Perhaps a break, before sleet and or rain in the afternoon as more moisture moves in and temperatures by afternoon go above freezing, still a cold rain. Light rain will take us through much of Saturday night. At this time, around a quarter inch of precip is expected.
Behind this storm system, clearing, breezy and chilly Sunday. Another blast of Arctic air will make for even colder temperatures throughout next week, with a dry pattern in place. Daytime highs in the low to mid 30s and nighttime lows in the 10s. Winter is awake!
Tonight: Clear, blustery and colder. Lows mid to upper 20s. Wind chills 10s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, brisk and colder. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Periods of snow, sleet freezing rain, transitions to cold rain. Highs 35-40.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Monday - Martin Luther King Day: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs mid 30s. Lows in the upper teens to around 20.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows in the teens.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs mid 30s. Lows in the teens.
Thursday: Partly sunny and seasonable. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows around 20.
