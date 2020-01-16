Winter’s Cold Returns. Dry Friday. Saturday Wintry Mix to Rain

Sharply colder Friday with sunshine, less wind, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. This cold air will set the stage for the next storm system moving eastward, to bring us some wintry weather and then some rain. At this time, the storm may impact us with a period of snow, sleet Saturday morning. Some light accumulation possible. Perhaps a break, before sleet and or rain in the afternoon as more moisture moves in and temperatures by afternoon go above freezing, still a cold rain. Light rain will take us through much of Saturday night. At this time, around a quarter inch of precip is expected.