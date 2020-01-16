Winter weather strikes this weekend

Winds will calm on Friday. The cold air will finally catch up, leading to highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Due to the cold air in place, a storm system arriving on Saturday could bring some winter weather. Any morning precipitation would start as snow, however most of this looks to miss us to the north. Our best chance for precip will come in the afternoon. With temperatures rising, this will likely start as a wintry mix before transitioning into a chilly rain. Light rain will take us through much of Saturday night. Around a quarter inch of precip is expected.