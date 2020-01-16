Winter weather strikes this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild air is just barely hanging on this afternoon. A cold front passed through this morning and the cold air is lagging behind. Gusty northwest wind will be a big help in bringing that colder air in. Increased wind speeds will continue through the remainder of today and into tonight. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Valley until 6 PM for high wind gusts.
Winds will calm on Friday. The cold air will finally catch up, leading to highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Due to the cold air in place, a storm system arriving on Saturday could bring some winter weather. Any morning precipitation would start as snow, however most of this looks to miss us to the north. Our best chance for precip will come in the afternoon. With temperatures rising, this will likely start as a wintry mix before transitioning into a chilly rain. Light rain will take us through much of Saturday night. Around a quarter inch of precip is expected.
Skies clear on Sunday. Cool, sunny, and a little breezy behind the system. Arctic high pressure will take reign over much of next week. This will lead to dry conditions, but very cold temperatures. We will see highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.
Today: Sunny and windy. Highs in the 50s.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the 20s.
Tomorrow: Sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Saturday: A period of wintry mix, followed by rain. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Sunday: Sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs in the 40s.
Monday, MLK Day: Sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s.
Tuesday: Sunny, dry, and cold. Highs in the 30s.
Wednesday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s.
