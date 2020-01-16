Windy and turning colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An approaching cold front will move through dry but it is expected to increase our wind. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Shenandoah Valley until this evening. Clear skies will allow temperatures to tumble tonight. Friday will feature partial sunshine and seasonal highs. Meanwhile a fast moving system will track east and deliver a light wintrymix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to the region Saturday. Sunny and colder conditions will move accross the area early next week. Bundle up !