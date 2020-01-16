Windy and turning colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An approaching cold front will move through dry but it is expected to increase our wind. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Shenandoah Valley until this evening. Clear skies will allow temperatures to tumble tonight. Friday will feature partial sunshine and seasonal highs. Meanwhile a fast moving system will track east and deliver a light wintrymix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to the region Saturday. Sunny and colder conditions will move accross the area early next week. Bundle up !
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: mid 50s
Tonight: “A Cuddle Alert”,Mostly clear and cold, Low: mid 20s
Friday: Partly sunny and seasonal, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Wintrymix to rain, High: around 40...Low:mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny and colder, High: upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens
Monday: Mostly sunny and cold, High: around, Low: mid 20s
