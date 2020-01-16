Walmart Distribution Center in Gordonsville hiring freight handlers, starting pay at $18.25 an hour

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Walmart Distribution Center in Gordonsville needs people and is ready to pay a good wage to find them. They’re trying to fill a hundred open slots for freight handlers, power equipment operators, and other roles at the center.
Those jobs would start at $18.25 an hour. To make it happen, Walmart spent hours on Thursday interviewing as many people as possible.
"This distribution center services, roughly 187 stores over four states during certain times of the year, whether its hurricane season or the summertime you know the seasonal pushes. We also help out in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina as well,” Walmart Distribution Center General Manager Larry Williams said.
Walmart’s Gordonsville Distribution Center also helps fulfill the company’s online sales, which grew 41% last quarter.
