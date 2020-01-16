“Virginia Poverty Law Center: 40 Faces, 40 Years” exhibit opens in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Charlottesville can now check out a new exhibit. On Wednesday, the Virginia Poverty Law Center opened its "40 faces, 40 years" exhibition at Radio IQ Charlottesville Studio on West Water Street.
For the past 40 years, the center has sought justice for low-income Virginians by supporting nine Legal Aid programs around the commonwealth.
In recognition of the organization’s 40th anniversary, photographer Glen McClure and writer Marshall McClure traveled throughout the state to document individuals who have benefited from the organization’s work.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.