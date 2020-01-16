UVa men’s basketball falls 54-50 at No. 9 Florida State for third straight loss

UVa men’s basketball falls 54-50 at No. 9 Florida State for third straight loss
Tony Bennett and the UVa men's basketball team (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers and Marty Hudtloff | January 15, 2020 at 9:51 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 10:03 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team suffered its third-consecutive defeat on Wednesday night, as the Cavaliers fell 54-50 at No. 9 Florida State.

The Cavaliers made just 3-of-15 three-point attempts in the game, and they were 0-for-8 in the 1st half.

UVa trailed 31-24 after the first 20 minutes, as the Seminoles closed the first half on an 11-0 run.

The Wahoos rallied to take the lead in the 2nd half.

Kihei Clark hit a jumper to put them up 46-44 with 5:26 remaining, but Virginia only made one shot from the field for the remainder of the game, and they were not able to hold off FSU.

Mamadi Diakte made 6-of-8 shots from the field, and led UVa with 16 points. The senior was the only Cavalier player in double-figures.

Devin Vassell scored a game-high 18 points for FSU, while Anthony Polite added 14 off the bench.

The Cavaliers turned the ball over 16 times against the Seminoles.

FSU is 55-3 at home over the last four seasons, which is the second-best mark in the nation over that span (Gonzaga 57-2).

Virginia (11-5, 3-3 ACC) will be back in action on Saturday at 8pm at Georgia Tech.

Team Notes

• UVA has lost three consecutive games for the first time since losing four straight from Feb. 12-20, 2017 (Virginia Tech, Duke, UNC, Miami).

• The teams will meet again in Charlottesville on Tuesday, Jan. 28

• UVA is 1-1 vs. ranked opponents in 2019-20 (both top-10 foes)

• The Cavaliers are 43-35 against ranked opponents in the Tony Bennett era

• FSU closed the first half on an 11-0 run, aided by six UVA turnover in the last 3:47

• UVA was scoreless for the last 4:52 of the first half

Series Notes

• Virginia is 25-26 all-time vs. Florida State in a series that began in 1991-92

• UVA has won seven of the last 11 meetings between the teams

• UVA has limited Florida State to fewer than 70 points in each of the last 18 meetings between the teams

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 8-9 all-time vs. Florida State

Player Notes

• Double-figure scorers: Mamadi Diakite (16)

• Tomas Woldetensae (9 points) had a season-best three assists and matched a season high with a trio of 3-pointers

• Jay Huff had a team-high seven rebounds off the bench

• Kihei Clark had a career-high nine turnovers

