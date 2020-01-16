Three Virginia soccer stars selected in NWSL Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three members of the UVa women’s soccer team were selected Thursday in the NWSL draft.
Defenseman Courtney Peterson was drafted seventh overall by the Orlando Pride.
Defenseman Phoebe McClernon was also drafted by Orlando 14th overall.
Defenseman Zoe Morese was picked 19th overall by the Chicago Red Stars.
The three picks in this year’s draft is tied for the most of any college team.
Virginiahas had at least one player picked in every NWSL draft.
