Three dead after multi-vehicle crash near Mount Crawford

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Southbound traffic on Interstate 81 remains at a standstill in the Mount Crawford area on Wednesday night following a serious crash this afternoon involving multiple vehicles.
Virginia State Police confirmed three people were killed in the crash.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash involving two tractor trailers and two passenger vehicles at mile marker 239.7, just south of Exit 240 for Bridgewater and Mount Crawford, was first reported around 2:00 p.m.
All southbound lanes have been closed at that point since then.
As of 7:56 p.m., backups from the scene were estimated to stretch at least 5 miles.
No northbound lanes are affected, but there are backups on the northbound side of about two and a half miles as well, leading up to Mount Crawford. Drivers who have come through the area say those delays are largely from people slowing down to look at the crash scene.
VDOT reported around 5:50 p.m. that wreckers are on scene working to remove the tractor trailers and passenger vehicles involved.
Sentara RMH Medical Center has confirmed that they are treating 6 patients from the crash. The hospital says all six are in stable condition.
The hospital has also opened a family assistance center, inviting visitors and family members of crash victims to report to the hospital's main lobby for assistance.
Virginia State Police are investigating the crash and the agency is expected to give more information on Wednesday night.
Many drivers throughout the afternoon have left the interstate at Exits 240, 243 and 245 to take Rt. 11, which has become extremely congested from northern Harrisonburg to Augusta County.
The official detour established by VDOT from the interstate takes drivers off the interstate at Exit 240, on to Route 257 (Friedens Church Rd.) to Route 11, to Route 256 (Weyers Cave Rd.) and then back to the interstate at Exit 235 in Weyers Cave.
But the local VDOT division is encouraging anyone who can to avoid the area altogether. If traveling south on I-81, leaving the interstate before you reach Harrisonburg is your best bet.
With Route 11 congested to an extreme level, the Harrisonburg Police Department is officially advising drivers to find routes south other than I-81 or Rt. 11, with Rt. 42 and Rt. 340 being the main other options.
Police have established presences at key intersections to control traffic as drivers detour around the scene.
The closure has lasted for several hours and it’s unclear when it will end.
