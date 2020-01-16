Staunton water service restored following outage

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Crews in Staunton are working to restore water service to dozens of homes in the Bull Run area. The city says an issue with a waterline valve caused the outage.
About 40 homes are affected. The city expects service to be restored in the next three to four hours.
City of Staunton Press Release:
SERVICE ALERT: Water Outage
Water service is out in a significant part of the city.
Post Date: 01/16/2020 3:00 PM
UPDATE: 5:30 P.M. — JANUARY 16, 2020
Water service has been restored.
UPDATE: 4:15 P.M. — JANUARY 16, 2020
City crews are working to repair an issue with a waterline valve that has interrupted water service to approximately 40 homes in the Bull Run area. Service should be restored in the next three to four hours.
2:45 P.M. — JANUARY 16, 2020
A water outage is affecting a significant portion of the City, particularly in the Bull Run area around Shutterlee Mill Road. City crews are working to identify the issue and restore service. More updates will be provided as information becomes available.
