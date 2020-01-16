Staunton police investigating larcenies around Selma Blvd.

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a possible suspect in connection with packages being taken from Staunton homes.
Larcenies have been reported in the area of Selma Boulevard. Thursday, the Staunton Police Department released a picture of a man believed to be connected to these thefts.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.
01/16/2020 Release from the Staunton Police Department:
