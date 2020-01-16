Speaker series launches for Charlottesville-area businesswomen

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A new speaker series aims to help women in business gain valuable experience and advice. The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is making it happen.
The monthly Business Women’s Round Table aims to honor, engage and inspire women in the community. The new speaker series that started Thursday, January 16, will help accomplish that goal.
"We've invited really impressive women from the community who have interesting stories,” Business Women’s Round Table Chairwoman Cathy Pales said. “They have lessons in leadership that we're asking them to tell us."
New Hill Development Corporation CEO Yolunda Harrell was the first woman to address the Business Women's Round Table through its newly announced speaker series.
The group is preparing to host its annual Quadruplicity Conference at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, which is set for March 13. Click here to register for that event.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.