Police investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

A 2016 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling north on I-81, when it ran off of the left side of the roadway, through the median, collided head on with a southbound 2013 Honda Civic, and a 2012 Ford E-450. The impact caused a southbound 2003 Honda Element to collide with the Ford. The Volvo’s trailer collided with a southbound 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer.