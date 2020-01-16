Police investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left three people dead in Rocking County.
The accident occurred close to mile marker 239 on Interstate 81 around 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 15.
According to police, a tractor trailer driven by 52-year-old William A. Milam ran off the northbound side of I-81 and crashed into a southbound Honda Civic and Ford E-450. A southbound Honda Element collided with the Ford, while Milam’s trailer collided with a southbound Freightliner tractor trailer.
The drivers of the Civic and the Ford - 33-year-old Dylan P. Snell and 41-year-old Robert W. Fitzgerald Jr., respectively - as well as Milam, all died at the scene.
The other drivers and passengers were all transported to the hospital with minor-to-serious injuries.
Police say everyone was wearing seat belts.
01/16/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
Virginia State Police Trooper C. White is investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred January 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 239.3 mile-marker.
A 2016 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling north on I-81, when it ran off of the left side of the roadway, through the median, collided head on with a southbound 2013 Honda Civic, and a 2012 Ford E-450. The impact caused a southbound 2003 Honda Element to collide with the Ford. The Volvo’s trailer collided with a southbound 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer.
The driver of the Volvo, William A. Milam, 52, of Jamestown, Tn., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Milam was wearing a seat-belt.
The driver of the Honda Civic, Dylan P. Snell, 33, of Clemmons, NC., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Snell was wearing a seat-belt.
The driver of the Ford, Robert W. Fitzgerald Jr., 41, of Crimora, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Fitzgerald was wearing a seat-belt.
A passenger in the Ford, a 32-year-old male, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center. The male was wearing a seat-belt.
The driver of the Honda Element, a 21-year-old male, of Stephens City, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center. The male was wearing a seat-belt.
A passenger in the Honda Element, a 21-year-old male, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center. The male was wearing seat-belt.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 40-year-old male, of Florence, NJ., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Hospital. The male was wearing a seat-belt.
The crash cleanup caused I-81 southbound to be closed for several hours.
The crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police was by VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, VSP’s Motor Carrier Team, Harrisonburg Fire and Rescue, Rockingham Fire and Rescue, Virginia Department of Transportation, and DBI.
