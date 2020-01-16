New projects in Albemarle County will bring internet service to 1,500 homes

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is trying to make sure everyone in the county has internet access at home.
The Albemarle County Broadband Authority has been working with internet service providers and electric companies to expand access, as well as applying for state grants to fill the gaps. Two new projects will bring service to more than 1,500 homes across the county.
"What we try to do is we try to really track who needs service in the area. Sometimes this is developing a grant area and a grant application but sometimes it’s just helping residents work together amongst themselves to go in and talk to a service provider sometimes they can add their own money to increase their service in that area,” Albemarle Supervisor Liz Palmer said.
If you’re living in Albemarle County and don’t meet those speed requirements, the county encourages you to visit the broadband authority website.
