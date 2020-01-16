Former radio host pleads guilty in Augusta Co. child sex case

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A former radio personality accused of sexual abuse is entering a plea agreement with Augusta County prosecutors.
Kristofer Neil Losh appeared in Augusta Circuit Court Thursday, January 16. The Stuarts Draft man had been facing more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated sexual battery with a child under 13, as well as three counts of indecent liberties with a child under 15, and several counts of producing child pornography.
Investigators had stated that they believed there were two victims, and were concerned there were others who had not come forward.
Thursday, Losh entered guilty pleas to one count aggravated sexual battery of child under 13, and five counts of producing child pornography. He will serve an active sentence of 25 years in prison.
In exchange, the prosecution will not pursue the other charges against Losh.
Losh had been an employee of Augusta County Public Schools, however investigators believed none of his victims were students in that system.
