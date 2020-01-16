Fire-rescue officials address volunteer shortage with the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The need for more paid and volunteer firefighters is growing throughout Albemarle County. On Wednesday, fire-rescue officials shared ideas on what can be done to address the shortage with the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue (ACFR) is facing several service-related issues and is in need of hiring people to ensure the safety of the community.
Over the past year, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad has seen a reduction in the capability to send Advanced Life Support (ALS) units into the county on nights and weekends. The Crozet Fire Department is also asking for supplemental, full-time paid staff Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Some of the recommendations include expanding EMS services at the Ivy and Pantops stations to 24-7 coverage. ACFR is also asking the county to consider repositioning assets to cover high-volume gaps.
"If supported by the board we could begin this service in July 2021, that allows us to hire the staff in July and train them so they can be deployed a year later,” Dan Eggleston, with ACFD, said.
The ACFR will submit their recommendations to the county executive. The county executive then looks over the information and send it to the board of supervisors.
