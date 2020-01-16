CHS creates new virtual reality lab

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Charlottesville High School have a chance to take advantage of some new virtual reality technology.
The new VR Lab gives kids a chance to incorporate work from their other classes with programs used in the lab and take a more hands-on approach to learning.
"They started to realize that we needed to have broader exposure to these modern technologies here at CHS, and so students who don't have access to the engineering lab have access to the virtual reality here in the library," Library Media Specialist Anne Ernest said.
Students get the chance to use the lab during free period and lunch time.
Charlottesville High School is considering expanding the programs depending on how many students take advantage of it.
