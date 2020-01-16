Charlottesville-area ECC working to close staffing shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville area’s Emergency Communications Center (ECC) is struggling to fill a staffing shortage. So far, the center has managed to effectively serve those in need, but not without putting a lot of pressure on current workers.
The ECC oversees all emergency communication for Charlottesville, the University of Virginia, and Albemarle County.
"When someone from the community calls to get help, we want to be able to answer that as quickly as possible," ECC Executive Director Sonny Saxton said.
Saxton came on board five months ago, and says getting more people to answer 911 calls has been his top priority.
“They're just taking phone calls that can be extremely stressful at times, but they're all very very committed to being able to do a good job for the community," he said. “It’s a high-stress job, people sometimes burn out a bit."
The center was 75-percent staffed at this time last January. More people have joined the ranks, but it is still nearly 10-percent short.
The ECC has more recruits going through the training process - which can take up to a year for someone with little experience - and plans on having all vacant positions being filled by the end of the month.
The training program had to be extended since incorporating 'Text to 911' in late 2018, which allows people to text dispatchers about an emergency situation.
"That took some additional training, as well as it gives us an opportunity to talk about technology within the work place,” Saxton explained. “So when we think about our recruits, we're thinking about sort of how many people are tech-savvy, or how many people are willing to learn."
Saxton says he looks forward to being fully staffed to provide some well-deserved relief for his team at the Emergency Communications Center.
