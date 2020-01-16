Bank of America’s Student Leaders Program to be offered to Charlottesville area students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time, one national business is helping Charlottesville area high school students gain critical job experience in the nonprofit sector.
The Student Leaders internship through Bank of America gives teens a chance to learn how different sectors work together while interning at a nonprofit. Now that opportunity is being extended to teens right here in the Charlottesville area.
“It will allow us to identify two high school junior and senior applicants, who will work in nonprofits locally, and they will spend their time over an eight week period in the nonprofit plus one of those weeks. They'll be in Washington D.C. at our national Student Leaders Summit,” Bank of America Market Manager Carolyn Rainey said.
The application period to join is open through January 31. Any high school junior or senior in both Charlottesville and Albemarle County can apply.
