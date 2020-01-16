Albemarle County Police Department investigate fatal single vehicle crash on Louisa Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating its first fatal crash of the year. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6500 block of Louisa Road in Keswick.
When officers arrived, they found a work truck that had gone off the road. The two people inside were transported to the hospital.
One died as a result of their injuries. The other is in critical condition.
County of Albemarle Police Department Press Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At approximately 1:30 pm, Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a call of a single vehicle crash on the 6500 block of Louisa Road in Keswick. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an eastbound work truck vehicle that had gone off the road. The two occupants were transported to the hospital. One died from the injuries sustained and the other occupant is in critical condition.
The name of the deceased individual is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the ACPD’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the first traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2020.
