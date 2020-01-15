Welcoming back the winter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We had a good run of spring-like weather, but it is now (unfortunately for most) coming to an end. Temperatures will feel comfortable today, but much colder weather is on the way.
A cold front passing through tonight will usher in the first round of cooler air and perhaps a stray shower. While actual temperatures won’t be greatly affected tomorrow, with winds picking up out of the northwest, it will feel several degrees colder than what is being shown. Sustained winds of 10-20 mph with high gusts will be felt through Thursday evening. On Friday, winds will calm but the colder air will settle in.
With this cold air in place, some wintry weather is possible when a storm system arrives on Saturday. Models now delay the start time of this system, meaning temperatures will have some time to warm up before arrival. Even with this being the case, a period of wintry mix is still possible Saturday afternoon before switching to all rain. Precipitation will be steady but fairly light, so under a half inch total is expected.
The system clears out by Sunday with sunshine returning. Cold air will remain in place with highs in the low 40s and upper 30s projected for much of next week.
Today: Variable cloud cover. Mild for most. Highs ranging from the low 50s to low 60s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, but not very likely. Lows in the 40s.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 50s, but feeling colder.
Friday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Cloudy. Wintry mix and rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 40s and upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Highs in the 40s.
Monday, MLK Day: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs in the 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs in the 30s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.