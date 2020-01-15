Virginia Festival of the Book announces 2020 schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Festival of the Book is announcing some of the programs that will be taking place this March.
The 26th annual festival will run from March 18 to the 22 at various locations around Charlottesville. The event promotes literacy and celebrates books from all types of genres and authors.
Some of the highlights for this year’s event include:
- Photographers Timothy Duffy (Blue Muse), Alex Harris and Margaret Sartor (Where We Find Ourselves), and Robert Schultz (War Memoranda)
- Children’s author Cece Bell (Chick and Brain)
- Mystery author Cara Black (Murder in Bel-Air)
- Crime writers Deborah Crombie (A Bitter Feast), Joe Ide (Hi Five), and Ian Rankin (In a House of Lies)
- Poets Erika Meitner (Holy Moly Carry Me), Kiki Petrosino (White Blood), and Brian Teare
- Graphic Novelists Laura Lee Gulledge (The Dark Matter of Mona Starr), Debbie Levy (Becoming RBG), and Wendy Xu
01/15/2020
The Virginia Festival of the Book—a program of Virginia Humanities, celebrating its 26th year of bringing writers and readers together to promote and celebrate books, reading, literacy, and literary culture—today announced the schedule for the 2020 Festival, including more than 120 programs, across genres, that are FREE to attend and open to the public.
The Festival will be held March 18-22, 2020, in venues throughout Charlottesville and Albemarle County. The schedule is searchable by topic, genre, author, and venue on VaBook.org/Schedule.
The Virginia Festival of the Book is proud of its record of accessibility, affordability, and inclusivity. However, while nearly all Festival programs are free and open to the public without reservations, some will require tickets. Tickets are still available on VaBook.org for the following headliner programs:
- Read & Lead Lunch with Jonathan Eig, author of Ali: A Life—March 18, 11:45 a.m.
- Literary Luncheon with Jacqueline Woodson, author of Red at the Bone—March 19, 11:45 a.m.
- Crime Wave Brunch with Ian Rankin, author of In a House of Lies—March 21, 10:00 a.m.
Additional programs and speakers will be announced on VaBook.org, in the coming weeks.
