UVA announces the 2020 Equity Center Community Fellows-in-Residence

Our inaugural cohort of Fellows are community leaders who will spend a year bringing their expertise to UVA, and allowing UVA to share its expertise with them to advance the cause of equity. Each brings a demonstrated history of actively working to reduce racial and socioeconomic injustice and each has a specific project that could benefit from access to a UVA mentor, library, and other resources to help grow. Fellows will speak about their work, share with students about their communities, and complete their individual project to increase racial and economic equity. Each will receive work space on grounds and host office hours to connect with students, faculty, and staff. Fellows will be invited to audit a UVA course and will be assigned a mentor to assist in completing the accepted project.