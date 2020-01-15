UVA announces the 2020 Equity Center Community Fellows-in-Residence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is announcing a new fellowship that will help fight racism and inequity in the Charlottesville area. The inaugural class has just been announced.
Four Charlottesville leaders committed to equality will be the first Community Fellows-In-Residence (CFR) at UVA. Each will work on a project meant to make Charlottesville a more equitable place to live. Destinee Wright, Libby Edwards-Allbaugh, Myra Anderson, and Tanesha Hudson are the first class of fellows. They will spend the next year collaborating with UVA to advance equity in the area.
The projects they will complete include a docuseries on black history in Charlottesville, mental health support for African American women, a black youth financial literacy program and a black business directory, website and mobile app.
They will receive a stipend and access to UVA resources, as well as a mentor, to help those complete projects that many of the women were already working on.
"There’s a sense from both the community and the university that talk is quite cheap and so one of the really nice things about these projects is they’re so action-oriented,” UVA Professor Bonnie Gordon said.
All of their efforts will culminate with this class of leaders sharing their findings and final products at the annual Equity Center Community Gala sometime next fall.
The Equity Center Democracy Initiative Press Release:
The Democracy Initiative Center for the Redress of Inequity through Community-Engaged Scholarship “Equity Center” announces the selection of four outstanding recipients of the 2020 Community Fellowships.
The Community Fellows-in-Residence (CFR) Program is a short-term, professional development opportunity run by the University of Virginia (UVA) Equity Center designed for individuals who have a history of actively working to reduce racial and economic inequity in the Charlottesville community and have a special project that could benefit from access to UVA support and resources.
Our inaugural cohort of Fellows are community leaders who will spend a year bringing their expertise to UVA, and allowing UVA to share its expertise with them to advance the cause of equity. Each brings a demonstrated history of actively working to reduce racial and socioeconomic injustice and each has a specific project that could benefit from access to a UVA mentor, library, and other resources to help grow. Fellows will speak about their work, share with students about their communities, and complete their individual project to increase racial and economic equity. Each will receive work space on grounds and host office hours to connect with students, faculty, and staff. Fellows will be invited to audit a UVA course and will be assigned a mentor to assist in completing the accepted project.
“The Fellows program is a transformative effort to tangibly support members of the Charlottesville community in their work to reverse the aftereffects of structural inequity,” said Bonnie Gordon, Equity Center Faculty Director and McIntire Department of Music Associate Professor. Fellows will receive a small stipend along with UVA identification for access to resources such as libraries, dining, and other facilities. In addition to completing their proposed project, Fellows will also conduct sessions to share their expertise with students and their communities. They will provide final project information at the annual Equity Center Community Gala.
Visit http://virginiaequitycenter.org/community-fellows-residence-program for more information about the Fellows and to follow the progress of their projects.
