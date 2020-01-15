Pleasantly cool for now, changes on the horizon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning fog and drizzle will lift after the morning commute. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today, as a weak cold front approaches. The front should come through dry, only a isolated shower is possible. Temperatures will remain above normal Today and Thursday. A more potent cold front will move through Thursday. Wind will increase, but the frontal passage should be dry. Colder air spills in Thursday night, and sticks around through much of next week. A developing system is expected to bring a chance of light snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain on Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 30s early next week.