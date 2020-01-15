Pleasantly cool for now, changes on the horizon

Turning colder, with a Saturday wintrymix

By David Rogers | January 15, 2020 at 7:27 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 7:37 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning fog and drizzle will lift after the morning commute. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today, as a weak cold front approaches. The front should come through dry, only a isolated shower is possible. Temperatures will remain above normal Today and Thursday. A more potent cold front will move through Thursday. Wind will increase, but the frontal passage should be dry. Colder air spills in Thursday night, and sticks around through much of next week. A developing system is expected to bring a chance of light snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain on Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 30s early next week.

Today: Mix of clouds and sun, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Partly sunny and colder, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: cloudy with a light wintrymix of snow,sleet,freezing rain, and rain, High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: around 20

