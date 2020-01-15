No. 10 UVa Men’s Tennis beats Furman 7-0 in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 10 Virginia men’s tennis team beat Furman 7-0 in its season opener on Wednesday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
Only one of the six singles matches went to a third-set tie-break, but head coach Andres Pedroso says the match was closer than the score indicates.
“I think we were down a break in every single match," says Pedroso, "and guys with not as much experience as in the past came through, and fought back, and came up with some huge shots in big moments. That’s always great to see in your first match, from guys who haven’t played that many dual matches.”
