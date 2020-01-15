Mild, Windy Thursday. Sharply Colder Friday and Beyond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wind Advisory Thursday 9 AM - 6 PM for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Wind gusts 40-50 mph.
Thursday marks the last mild day for quite awhile, as Winter Cold makes a return. A cold front will move across the region by morning, in the wake of this front, winds will increase with sustained winds 10-20 mph and gusts around 30+ Thursday. Higher elevations stronger gusts. Temperatures will reach into the 50s first part of the day and then start to fall. Thursday night into Friday morning, temperatures will fall well into the 20s. Mostly sunny Friday and cold with daytime highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
The cold air in place, ahead of the next storm set to develop, and bring moisture in our direction on Saturday. At this time, with the cold air to start, a period of snow, wintry mix with freezing rain to start, then transition over to a cold rain on Saturday, as temperatures climb above freezing. Currently, some light wintry accumulation is possible, before a change to rain and washes it away. Behind this storm system, clearing, breezy and chilly Sunday. A blast of Arctic air will make for even colder temperatures throughout next week, with a dry pattern in place.
Tonight: Variable clouds. Stray shower possible. Lows 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, Windy and mild. Highs low to mid 50s, but feeling colder with the wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, brisk and colder. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Snow, wintry mix with ice, transitions to cold rain. Highs upper 30s to around 40.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Monday - Martin Luther King Day: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs mid 30s. Lows in the upper teens to around 20.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows in the teens.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs mid 30s. Lows in the teens.
