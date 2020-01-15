Mild, Windy Thursday. Sharply Colder Friday and Beyond

The cold air in place, ahead of the next storm set to develop, and bring moisture in our direction on Saturday. At this time, with the cold air to start, a period of snow, wintry mix with freezing rain to start, then transition over to a cold rain on Saturday, as temperatures climb above freezing. Currently, some light wintry accumulation is possible, before a change to rain and washes it away. Behind this storm system, clearing, breezy and chilly Sunday. A blast of Arctic air will make for even colder temperatures throughout next week, with a dry pattern in place.