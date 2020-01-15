JRWA investigation states serious allegations against archaeological sub-consultant are not credible

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A two-month investigation by the James River Water Authority (JRWA) concludes there was no misconduct during an archaeological study done on the water supply.
A former employee of the sub-consultant who worked on the project in 2017 and 2018 alleged that the worker's resume was doctored and that staff had to "guess" the site boundaries because they only received hand-drawn maps and compasses.
Billing records and photographs showed otherwise. The board did retain a new archaeological sub-consultant last October.
Attorneys for the Monacan Indian Nation tribe that would be impacted by the project want an independent investigation done.
James River Water Authority Statement on Investigation Regarding Archeological Sub-Consultant:
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VIRGINIA – Last October, the James River Water Authority (JRWA) was made aware of serious allegations about an archaeological sub-consultant who has worked on the James River water supply project. Those allegations were made by a former employee of the sub-consultant and relate to an archeological study that was conducted by the sub-consultant for JRWA in 2017 and 2018. The JRWA Board directed its legal counsel to conduct a full investigation of the allegations and report back to the Board.
After a two-month investigation, JRWA’s counsel provided a report of findings and conclusions to the Board. The Board voted unanimously to accept the report at its regular meeting on January 8, 2020. Given the public interest in this project, the Board further directed that the report be released in full to the public. A copy of the report is available on JRWA’s website at https://www.fluvannacounty.org/bc-jrwa.
The investigation did not find the allegations made by the former employee to be credible. For example:
- The former employee alleged that the sub-consultant submitted a doctored resume to a state agency that falsely identified him as a “field supervisor.” This is contradicted by the employee’s own resume and social media pages, in which he identifies himself as a “field supervisor” for the sub-consultant.
- The former employee alleged that staff were provided only hand-drawn maps and compasses and had to “guess” the site boundaries. However, billing records and photographs from the archeological study confirm that a survey team clearly staked out the site boundaries and key locations prior to the study.
The Board is aware that certain parties have been critical of the archeological subconsultant’s work prior to the former employee’s allegations coming to light. Although the Board does not agree with those parties, it was deemed prudent last October to retain a new archeological sub-consultant to advise JRWA on historical resources matters.
The Board is confident the investigation was conducted in a diligent and independent manner and that the reported conclusions are appropriately supported. Although the former employee’s allegations have not been found to be credible, any outstanding concerns about those allegations or the archeological sub-consultant’s prior work can be addressed going forward by the new archeological sub-consultant. For these reasons, the Board does not find it necessary to take any further action at this time relating to the former employee’s allegations.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.