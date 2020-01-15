Greene County’s Board of Supervisors provide updated plans for new water reservoir

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s Board of Supervisors held its first meeting with its new members on Tuesday. During the meeting, it provided an update on plans for a new water reservoir.
Engineering and design work for the reservoir off Dairy Road in Ruckersville is now set to be done in the next couple of months. Supervisors approved the $2.1 million design phase one year prior.
The county is still finalizing property acquisition and easements necessary for the project. The reservoir would increase the water supply for the growing Ruckersville area.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.