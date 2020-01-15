Governor Northam declares state of emergency in advance of Capitol Square demonstration

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in advance of expected demonstrations at Richmond’s Capitol Square on Monday.
Governor Northam’s office says law enforcement has identified credible threats of violence. And that's along with white nationalist rhetoric and plans by out of state militia groups to attend the massive rally over gun rights.
Democrats are working on gun reform legislation, with the party now controlling the commonwealth's house, senate and governorship.
"I believe in the right to bear arms, but what we have seen and heard in recent weeks has the potential to go far beyond these constitutionally protected rights,” Northam said.
The state of emergency bans all weapons, including firearms, from capitol grounds and will provide law enforcement with extra resources. The declaration starts Friday at five and lapses Tuesday evening.
Office of the Governor Press Release:
