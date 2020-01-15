Fredericksburg man accused of attacking Taco Bell employees

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Fredericksburg man faces charges after police say he became upset about the food he got from a Taco Bell and lunged at employees with a knife.
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Octavious Hodges tried to order from Taco Bell's dollar menu, despite only having 70 cents.
Deputies say employees gave him the taco for free, but he got mad about the type of taco they gave him, and threatened workers with a knife.
Hodges is charged with attempted malicious wounding, among other charges.
