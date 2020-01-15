Damaged crane removed from Charlottesville construction site

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Crews have removed a crane that partially collapsed at a construction site in downtown Charlottesville.
One worker was hurt and had to be transported to the hospital when a crane being used in the construction of the new 3TWENTY3 office building on 2nd Street Southeast partially crashed into the structure around 8 a.m. Monday, January 6.
Batson-Cook Company, who is overseeing the 3TWENTY3 construction, said Wednesday, January 15, that it expects an initial report on the cause of the incident in the next few days.
“We have several engineers and safety professionals working at the site. We are committed to returning to work when satisfactory answers have been provided and mitigation efforts are fully implemented and in place,” Corporate Communications Manager Jason Wasulko said in a statement to NBC29.
Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are also investigating the incident.
