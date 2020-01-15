CODE Building construction moving upwards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The future Center of Developing Entrepreneurs (CODE) Building is officially moving up in downtown Charlottesville. Crews are working on building vertically, after starting construction on the project last year.
“You go through two years of approvals and plans, and then you go through another 18 months of just watching a big hole in the ground. So it really is very exciting to finally see something vertical coming out of the ground,” CSH Development President Andrew Boninti said.
The foundation is poured at the construction site on the west end of the Downtown Mall, and the bottom of the pit, which had been excavated, now has the parking structure laid down.
Construction crews check through a daily safety list as they use a tower crane to build up nine stories.
The developer says 60 percent of the space in the CODE Building has been pre-leased. Some of the future occupants are Investure, Quantitative Investment Management, and the Felton Group.
Businesses are set to start moving in during the summer of 2021.
