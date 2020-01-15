Charlottesville Planning Commission makes no recommendation on form-based code

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Planning Commission did not make a recommendation on a new, form-based code for an area near downtown.
Planners held a joint hearing with the City Council on Tuesday. They did not recommend councilors adopt a new form-based code, but they also did not recommend the council denies it.
Tuesday was the last opportunity for the planning commission to weigh in on the proposal under regulations within city and state code.
