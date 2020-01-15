Charlottesville man looks for water bill solutions after city does little to help

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After being charged five times the normal cost of his water bill, a Charlottesville man is looking for solutions. David Jacobs says even though he has now found the leak in his water line, his problems with the city are just beginning.
Since sharing his story, Jacobs says other people who live in the city have reached out to him about similar problems. However, after the city looked at his property, he is left with more questions than answers.
After city workers visited his home earlier in the week, the problems got worse. An early estimate to cut into the street to fix the leak in his water line and move his meter onto his property is $16,000.
Combine that with Jacobs’ rising water bill and you have a real burden on his family. “It’s this bill every month, every couple of weeks saying must be paid in full almost$3,000 must be paid in full or your water will be shut off. It’s a scary overhanging letter to receive all the time.”
The city says Jacobs could apply for a water leak credit down the line.
In the meantime he’s created an email account (greenbriarcommunitycville@gmail.com) for other people in the city who might be dealing with the same kind of issues, so they can cope with these problems together.
