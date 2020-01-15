Charlottesville firefighters battle house fire on Winston Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Firefighters in Charlottesville battled a blaze at a home near Rugby Road around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews were called to the 1,800 block of Winston Road off Rugby Road.
Crews say the house was under construction, so thankfully no one was home. They are trying to get in touch with the homeowners.
Firefighters shut down part of Rugby Road as they battled the blaze. Fire marshals are also there trying to figure out how the fire started.
“There were lots and lots of flames coming through the roof, 30 or 40 feet in the air when I arrived and the crews did a really good job of getting a handle on it quickly. As you can see behind me the flames have subsided and we’re working to get it out,” CFD Deputy Chief Joe Powers said.
Powers said initially he had to pull crews out of the house in order to get a better handle on controlling the flames.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.