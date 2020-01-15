Charlottesville-area students to attend theater festival in Atlanta

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few dozen students from the Charlottesville area are using a performance to raise money for a good cause.
Dreams Made Real (DMR) Adventures is heading to Atlanta for the International Junior Theater Festival this weekend. This is the group's seventh year attending the festival, which also includes workshops and performances by Broadway stars.
“It's not like some other types of competitions where it's sort of a cutthroat thing like you might have seen in Dance Moms or something like that,” DMR Adventures Founder Melissa Charles said. “It's really a celebration and an opportunity for our students here in Charlottesville to meet students from all over the world."
Before that, the 40 students will perform at The Haven Wednesday, January 15. Tickets from that performance will be donation-based, and will go toward the Australian Wildlife Relief.
The group leaves for the festival on Friday, January 17. There will be 129 groups performing in Atlanta from across 31 states, and from Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.
