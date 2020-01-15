Cause of Winston Rd. house fire still under investigation

Aftermath of a house fire on Winston Rd. in Charlottesville (Source: WVIR)
January 15, 2020 at 12:51 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 12:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville's fire marshal spent Wednesday sifting through what was left of a home hit by flames Tuesday night.

The home on Winston Road is badly damaged, but a dollar estimate is not yet available. Firefighters had responded to the scene off Rugby Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 14.

Crews say the older home was under construction, so no one was there when the fire broke out.

Authorities are working to determine how the fire started.

