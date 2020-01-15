CATEC students serve up “whole foods” in Technical Eats bus to raise funds

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Culinary students at Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC) are serving up some “whole foods” to help bring in funding for their program.
They're working off what used to be a school bus. The high schoolers working in the Technical Eats bus are getting experience that can help them find jobs once they graduate. They're getting some help from a store to make it happen.
The food these students cook and prepare is all donated by whole foods. The store also lets them park the bus and sell sandwiches, soups, and mochas.
Students learn about taking orders, handling money, and of course, have a ServSafe certification to keep the business going.
Theo Wikser is in 12th grade at Murray High School and says the time he spends on the bus is preparing him for a future in the culinary arts. “It’s really, really great because when I walk out of the door CATEC, I’ve got the experience that I need to walk right into a restaurant and get that job and excel in that job. So, it’s just a wonderful experience to have.”
The Technical Eats bus is usually at the whole foods in Charlottesville on the second Wednesday of each month. You can also follow the CATEC culinary twitter for updates about other places the bus stops so you can grab a quick bite.
