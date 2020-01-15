Albemarle County Planning Commission votes to approve rezoning application

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Plans are moving forward for a new neighborhood at Rio Road East and Belvedere Boulevard in Albemarle County.
On Tuesday, the Albemarle County Planning Commission voted 3-to-2 to approve an application rezoning the property from ‘residential’ to ‘neighborhood model district’.
The rezoning would make way for a mixed-use development with up to 28 residential units, as well as small-scale retail or professional offices. The commission did request some modifications to things like sidewalks, curbs, and gutters.
