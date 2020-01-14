Winter weather returns soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Rain showers fell across part of the area this morning. Rain amounts were greatest south of I-64 whereas areas to the north saw very little. Conditions are starting to improve everywhere this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will take us into tonight with some patchy fog developing tomorrow morning.
The rest of the work week will be fairly quiet. A weak cold front will pass over tomorrow night, but little to no rain is expected from it. Aside from that, at least partial sunshine should be seen. Temperatures will slowly be declining as we approach the weekend.
A strong storm system currently looks to move in on Saturday. Right now, temperatures look to be cold enough at the onset of the precipitation to see either some snow or wintry mix before switching over to rain. Models are not in great agreement over the timing of this system right now. Details should become more clear in the next few days. Stay tuned!
Beyond that system, temperatures look to reflect more seasonal values or even dip below average moving into next week.
Today: Mostly cloudy. Some drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. patchy fog developing. Lows near 40.
Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the 40s.
Saturday: Wintry weather possible, followed by rain. Highs near 40.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Cool, breezy. Highs in the low 40s.
Monday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.