Waynesboro takes no action in Second Amendment Constitutional City resolution

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro leaders were set to pass a resolution to become a “Second Amendment Constitutional City” on Monday night, but that didn’t happen. Vice Mayor Bobby Henderson explained the distinction at the start of Monday night’s special public hearing.
Henderson said Virginia is a Dillon Rule state, which means Waynesboro must do what is legally right under the commonwealth. Many of the roughly 400 people that filled Kate Collins Middle School's auditorium responded with boos.
Dozens of people spoke. Most were in favor of a Second Amendment sanctuary city designation, asking the council to reconsider.
"This is not about gun control, because that argument was settled in 1791. This is about control of the people and silencing those who do not agree. The reason we have the second amendment is to protect the first,” Jennifer Brown, who supports Second Amendment sanctuaries, said.
"I’ve been a concealed carry permit holder for 20 years. When it comes to the God-given right of self-defense, a basic human right. I am literally a first responder,” John Kimmell, who supports Second Amendment sanctuaries, said.
"I know many people who are hunters, who have guns at home, who are part of the gun violence prevention movement. Most people in this country are in favor of background checks,” Elaine Goss, who opposes Second Amendment sanctuaries, said.
After a heated discussion between the council and citizens, no action was taken on Monday night.
