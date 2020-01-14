Student athletes benefiting from new fitness center at WMHS

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s William Monroe High School (WMHS) is investing thousands of dollars in its student athletes.
The school's sports boosters put in more than $15,000 to transform a run-down storage space into a spot where athletes can train year-round.
“Coach Kelly has got a bunch of awesome new stuff in here that makes us work really hard, and it's a lot of fun,” WMHS basketball player Jenna Velasquez said.
Jenna plays center on the girls’ varsity basketball team. She says the space makes her feel valued: “It definitely feels great to know that people are invested in us being able to do what we can with ourselves and our careers, and make the best of our abilities of athletes,” Jenna said.
“This new equipment, for me, has added a whole new dimension to what I can do,” WMHS Athletic Trainer Andy Kelly said.
Kelly works with the students several times a week in the space.
“We do more functional training than just your basic bench press, squat kind of stuff,” he said.
Not only are the teams now getting a better work out, but it's just a better environment overall.
“We worked with Coach Kelly before we had the room. So you were kind of dependent upon is the weather going to work? Are we going to have to be in a hallway? Are we going to be in the cafeteria?” WMHS Girls’ Basketball Coach Jess Stafford said.
All of the money raised for the project came from concession sales at various games. William Monroe High School plans to add more equipment to the space, as well as opening it up for staff members to use.
