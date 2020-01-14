Ruckersville kindergarten classes hoping to get Valentine’s Day cards from around the world

RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Ruckersville Elementary School students are feeling love from all corners of the globe. The kindergarten classes are working on a project called Hearts Around the World.
All of the places they get Valentine’s Day cards from will be tracked on a map.
Teacher Amber Hornsby, who posted about the project on Twitter to get more mail, says it will help students learn about other cultures.
"Then the kids are exposed to different cultures, and they can see, ‘Oh this is what their language looks like. This is what Valentine's means to them.’ And then they get to map their states and see their states in their own country, and some people put facts, like, how far they are," the teacher said.
Hornsby is asking that any mail gets sent early so it arrives before Valentine’s Day. In the past, her classes have received cards from Africa, Russia, and China.
