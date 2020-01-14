No. 10 Virginia men’s tennis is heavily prepared for season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 10th ranked UVA men’s tennis team swings into action this week. The player competes in dual matches on Wednesday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club before playing their ACC opener at Louisville on Saturday, January 18.
“The goal is to continue to grow and compete with the best teams in the country," says head coach Andres Pedroso. “That’s aways the goal when you come to Virginia.”
“I think this team has put in great work over the fall and over winter break. This is probably the most prepared team we’ve ever had coming out of winter break,” UVA fourth-year Carl Soderlund said.
The 'Hoos were undefeated at home last season at 13-0. Virginia finished 24-5 overall and was ranked 5th in the nation in the 2018-2019 season.
The Cavaliers will host Furman Wednesday at noon and Washington and Lee at 6 p.m. Soderlund from Sweeden was the number-one singles player in the country fall of 2019.
“The goal is to maximize everybody on the team," says Sonderlund. “Take care of the details and have a good time. Build our brotherhood.”
“We’ve all been hard here training over break early in January, so I’m really happy how everybody has been taking care of the details and how prepared they are this season,” Sonderlund continued.
The reigning ACC player of the year was a singles all-american last year.
“I take a lot of pride being here at UVA and being a player," says Sonderlund. "It’s one of my biggest accomplishments and one of the funnest parts I’ve had in my life being here.
“Nobody prepares better than Carl. He’s probably the most diligent student athlete on and off the court," says Pedroso. "
"There’s a reason why he’s living on the lawn. I’m going to enjoy every day I have Carl on this team for the next semester because we’re going to miss him when he’s gone.”
