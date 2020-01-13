Foggy Tonight. Mild Through Mid-Week. Sharply Colder by Friday.

This cold air will settle in, ahead of the next storm set to develop, and bring moisture in our direction on Saturday. At this time, with the cold air to start, a period of snow, wintry mix with freezing rain to start, then transition over to a cold rain on Saturday, as temperatures climb above freezing. We will watch this closely throughout the week. Behind this storm system, clearing, breezy and chilly Sunday. Colder air will then take us into much of next week.