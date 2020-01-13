Foggy Tonight. Mild Through Mid-Week. Sharply Colder by Friday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of Dense Fog, especially across Central Virginia tonight into Wednesday morning. Visibility a quarter mile or less at times.
Wednesday mostly dry, with perhaps a shower, highs mild in the mid to upper 50s for most locations. Thursday and Friday dry as well with sunshine, but it turns sharply colder later Thursday evening into Friday, behind a cold front. This front will make for gusty winds later Thursday. Some gusts over 30+ mph. By Friday, morning lows in the 20s and daytime highs in the low 40s, more like January.
This cold air will settle in, ahead of the next storm set to develop, and bring moisture in our direction on Saturday. At this time, with the cold air to start, a period of snow, wintry mix with freezing rain to start, then transition over to a cold rain on Saturday, as temperatures climb above freezing. We will watch this closely throughout the week. Behind this storm system, clearing, breezy and chilly Sunday. Colder air will then take us into much of next week.
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog. Variable clouds. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Wednesday: Variable clouds. Small chance of a late shower. Mild. Highs mid to upper 50s .
Thursday: Mostly sunny, Gusty winds. Mild. Highs low to mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, brisk and colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
Saturday: Snow and or wintry mix with ice, transitions to cold rain. Highs upper 30s to around 40.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs in the low 40s.
Monday - Martin Luther King Day: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to near 40.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s.
