Early rain, still mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A disturbance tracking to our south will keep showers in the area throughout the morning. As the energy moves east skies will remain cloudy, but temperatures will remain above normal. A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday. We’ll start with sunshine, however, a stray shower is possible by afternoon. Thursday is expected to be the last day of above normal conditions for a while. Sunny and cold conditions will be here Friday. We will tracking a system that is expected to bring rain and snow to the area Saturday. Stay tuned !