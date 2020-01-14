Early rain, still mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A disturbance tracking to our south will keep showers in the area throughout the morning. As the energy moves east skies will remain cloudy, but temperatures will remain above normal. A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday. We’ll start with sunshine, however, a stray shower is possible by afternoon. Thursday is expected to be the last day of above normal conditions for a while. Sunny and cold conditions will be here Friday. We will tracking a system that is expected to bring rain and snow to the area Saturday. Stay tuned !
Today: Early rain, the cloudy skies, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy with fog, Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a stray shower, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Partly sunny and colder, High: low 40s...LOw: upper 20s
Saturday: Rain and snow, High low 40s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: upper teens
