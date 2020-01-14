Crozet Master Plan Phase 2 begins with character, land use workshop

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Crozet’s commercial centers were the focus of a workshop at Western Albemarle High School on Monday. One of the biggest changes in the area in the last decade involved transportation, with the recently launched Crozet CONNECT service with JAUNT and even autonomous vehicles.
Monday night’s goal was to have people share their thoughts on potential future land use in development areas like Downtown, Old Trail, and near the interchange with Route 250.
“I think this is a really exciting time for the community. It’s been a while since we updated. The community continues to evolve so I think public participation is really important and we’re really excited to get to work on this stage,” Andrew Knupple, with Albemarle County Community Development, said.
Crozet wants to hear from you when it comes to its master plan. You can fill out an online survey starting Tuesday.
