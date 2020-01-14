CPD investigating reported bank robbery along Barracks Rd.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a reported armed bank robbery along Barracks Road in Charlottesville.
Authorities were called out to the Atlantic Union Bank just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 14. A suspect is said to have brandished a handgun to a teller, and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police believe a red Jeep Cherokee was used in the robbery. An SUV matching that description was soon located in the area of the Hessian Hills Apartment complex, and investigators have called for a bloodhound to assist in their search. The suspect vehicle is believed to have been stolen.
CPD Chief RaShall Brackney says the suspect is believed to be a black man who was “heavily clothed,” which is making it difficult to provide a detailed description.
Investigators are reviewing security camera footage, as well.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.
01/14/2019 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
On 1/14/2020 at 1259 hours, CPD officers responded for the report of an armed robbery at a bank in the 2100 block of Barracks Road.
Suspect brandished firearm to the teller and fled the scene with undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers are actively searching for the suspect this time. A red Jeep Cherokee used in the robbery was recovered. Anyone with information should call CPD at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
